Artist Paints MU Columns

However, those aren't the only reasons Kinkade came to Missouri. Developers are creating a golf course community off Route WW, the Gates at Old Hawthorne, featuring Thomas Kinkade-themed homes for $400,000-$1.2 million each. Construction starts next spring, with the Old Hawthorne Golf Course ready by summer.

"So much about Columbia speaks to the core values of America," said developer Steve Torres, "and the feelings of family, and the feelings of home and community."

Developer Rann Haight added, "When we saw this property here in Columbia, we thought it's a painting just waiting to happen."

Kinkade hopes to raise money for MU by selling reprints of his columns painting.