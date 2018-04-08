Artists Get A Boost

Art is on display at local businesses and galleries for all to see in a new event called 'Artrageous Fridays.'



The kick-off happened April 27 and drew an estimated crowd of 700 people. Guests are free to walk from place to place or take a shuttle which drops them off at participating venues. The event happens quarterly, and the dates for the rest of 2007 are July 27 and October 26 from six to nine at night. More information can be found on the Artrageous Fridays website.