Artlandish Gallery Hosts First Friday Show

COLUMBIA - Artlandish Gallery hosted its First Friday arts event Friday night.

Sixty local artists displayed their wares in the catacombs beneath the gallery on East Walnut St. The event attracted six dozen visitors early on and expects a few hundred by the end of the night.

The entertainment featured live music from Dave Gearmley, Sam Shinn, Brandon Walthell and Shane Vincent. Models walked through a light show sporting Suzanne VanSickle designs.

Gallery owner Lisa Bartlett said, "Artists have always been in this area, but there's been a resurgence in recent years. We have galleries, studios, interior designers, dancers, jazz musicians - it's all right here. It's been great for the arts in our town and we welcome people to see everything the North Village has to offer."