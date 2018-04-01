"Artrageous" Exhibits Come Back to Columbia

COLUMBIA - A quarterly exhibit is back in Columbia starting Friday and running through Sunday. Artrageous is a collection of art exhibits around various Columbia venues.

More than 30 venues are participiating in the event this weekend. Four new venues have been added this year including Orr Street Studios, the Village Art Walk, the Missouri Contemporary Ballet and PS: Gallery.

The event includes various different art, performances and classes open to the public.

For a full list of venues and times, visit the Artrageous website.