Artwork Delivered to New Downtown Parking Garage

COLUMBIA - Artwork created for the Short Street parking garage downtown is on site and ready for installation on Thursday.

The artwork entitled "Tidal Murmur" was dropped off at the Short Street parking garage off Walnut Street on Thursday morning. The installation process required Walnut Street from Orr Street to Hubbell Drive to be temporarily closed down from 8:30 am to 1 pm. The artwork will officially be put up in the garage on November 6.

The artwork is part of Columbia's Percent for Art initiative run by the Office of Cultural Affairs (OCA). After a process that began in March of 2012, Beth Nybeck's artwork was chosen to be displayed in the garage. The Kansas City native's piece of art involves three steel waves, the largest of which is 18 feet long. A budget of $58,000 was set in place by the OCA for the artist's fees, publication and installation.

"She's ready to go. She's really looking forward to being able to install her artwork here in Columbia," said Sarah Dresser, Office of Cultural Affairs Specialist.

After advancing through a panel of councils, Nybeck's artwork was eventually entered as one of three finalists whose work was shown to the Columbia City Council. Council members chose Nybeck's work and put it into production in 2012.

The artwork will be displayed in the plaza on the Walnut Street side of the garage.

"It will be right next to the sidewalk, so pedestrians can interact with the artwork and experience it walking just by it or through the different waves. It will be very accessible to everyone," said Dresser.

The Short Street parking garage was originally intended to open in August of 2013, but it is not yet complete. The $12 million garage will hold 423 parking spots once construction has concluded. The garage is adjacent to the Doubletree by Marriott hotel being built downtown on Broadway.