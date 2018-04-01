Ashcroft Speaks at Westminster

FULTON - Former Missouri governor and U.S. attorney general John Ashcroft returned to Westminster College in Fulton Tuesday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the "Breakthrough" sculpture.

In 1990, then Governor Ashcroft and the late president Ronald Reagan dedicated the artwork.

The was sculpted by Edwina Sandys, granddaughter of Winston Churchill.

National Churchill Museum Director Rob Havers said this a great work of art.

"She did it by taking 8 sections of the Berlin Wall, that most concrete, literally, emblem, and turning it into this wonderful piece of art," said Havers.

It was constructed in memory of her grandfather.

Sandys wasn't there, but she sent her regards to the commemoration.

Westminster Professor Glen Frerichs was there for today's ceremony, and the dedication.

"I think the idea of peace through strength was emphasized nicely today as President Reagan did," said Frerichs.