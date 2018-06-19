Ashes of Murder Victim Finally Turn Up

JACKSON (AP) - A Missouri man finally has the ashes of his son, a murder victim whose ashes got lost the in mail.

KFVS-TV reports that the package containing the ashes of 23-year-old Joshua Lindsay were delivered to his father, Randy, on Wednesday. The delivery was made to the home of Lindsay's sister in Forney, Texas, where he is temporarily staying. Randy Lindsay lives in Jackson, Mo.

Joshua Lindsay was shot to death in February in North Carolina. Randy Lindsay asked his sister to mail the remains from Cape Girardeau, Mo., to Texas in July, with plans to scatter them there. The family once lived in Texas and Randy says Joshua loved it there.

The package containing the ashes was lost for several weeks before turning up.