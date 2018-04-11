Ashland Appoints New Mayor and Three Other Positions

ASHLAND - The City of Ashland appointed First Ward Alderman Gene Rhorer as the new mayor on Thursday night at the Board of Alderman special session. He replaced Michael P. Jackson who resigned earlier this month.

Rhorer said he doesn't plan on making many changes to the city, but he said Ashland can expect a potential new waste water facility.

The city also appointed three other positions.

Carl Long was appointed as Mayor Pro Tem. The board also appointed Louise Martin to serve as a First Ward Alderwoman.

Lyn Woolford was appointed as the new police chief, replacing Anthony Consiglio. All three people were sworn into their respective offices after unanimous votes.

Woolford said his biggest goal will be to establish better personal relations.

"We're here to protect and serve," Woolford said. "I think we do the protect just fine. I think we need to emphasize maybe the serve a little more."

Ashland still needs a city attorney and a city administrator. Rhorer said the city has received numerous applications for both