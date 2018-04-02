Ashland hears second building request for Commerce Drive

ASHLAND - The Ashland Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a request to build a four-plex at the corner of Douglas and Commerce Drive.

This is the second proposal for the property, although by a different contractor. A proposal last year would have built four duplexes and then a sixteen-unit complex. This latest proposal, made by Southwoods Commercial Properties, is for a "four-plex," or two connected duplexes.

Southwoods has two four-plexes already in the area. Allen Bauer, a builder for Southwoods, was at the planning and zoning meeting to answer any questions from the board. Most questions from the board included concerns of over-occupancy, traffic and parking issues the new site may cause.

"Just like with our other properties, we mainly cater to elderly couples," Bauer said.

Bauer brought up his company's other two properties similar to the one proposed, stating there was no history of parking or nuisance issues.

"We try to maintain a nice, peaceful town," said Third Ward Alderman Fred Klippel, who also serves on the Ashland Planning and Zoning Commission. The building would be in his ward.

"When this proposal came through, it through up some red flags," Klippel said. "Once we got it confirmed with the new contractor on what they were going to do, we went from there."

The Ashland Board of Aldermen will hear the first and second readings of the proposal in its next two regularly scheduled meetings. The board will vote on the proposal March 3.