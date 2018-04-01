Ashland home a complete loss in fire

ASHLAND - A fire believed to have been started by fireplace embers completely gutted a house in Ashland Saturday night.

Boone County Fire Protection District's spokesman Barrett Glascock said putting out the fire was "quite a challenge with all the water and the ice."

He said the fire went up the east side of the building and into the attic. Firefighters had to work to get to the attic to put out the fire. More than 20 responders were on the scene.

The Red Cross will be helping the couple who lived in the house.