Ashland Kids Called Home Early

A growing string of damage brought a call for changes in how kids can play. Vandalism isn't a new problem in Ashland, but it's gotten worse, especially at the local park.

That's why the Ashland Police Advisory Board and the City Council started working on a plan that includes a curfew.

"The council will debate it, get the features in there that we need, and hopefully we'll get it passed and enacted into an ordinance here in the next month or so," Ashland Police Chief Scott Robbins said.

Kids 16 years and younger would have to go home by midnight. The city hopes parents will help in the effort.

"We feel that it's potentially this group that is out unsupervised these late hours that are ripping mail boxes off the posts and throwing them in the pond," said Robbins.

Robbins admits kids are probably bored, but he wants to see kids home earlier at night.

Noah Vogt is 15 and doesn't agree with the curfew rule.

"I think just a few kids shouldn't affect all the kids of Ashland. So, I don't know, they should do something else besides that because it just shouldn't affect everybody," Vogt said.

Both kids and adults hope changes can be made before the city adds new rules. Some of the kids interviewed said they'd like to see more things to do in Ashland, like a skate park or an indoor pool.