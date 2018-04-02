Ashland Man Dies in Crash

BOONE COUNTY - 19-year-old Timothy Chavez of Ashland died as the result of a crash on Route MM at approximately 1:55 a.m. Saturday. His vehicle first drove off the right side of the road. Chavez then overcorrected and steered sharply to the left. The vehicle drove off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, doctors pronounced Chavez dead at the scene. Passenger Justin Zurmiller, 19, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to University Hospital in Columbia. The men were not wearing seatbelts.