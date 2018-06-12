Ashland man sentenced to 15 years for meth

COLUMBIA - Jeremy Michael Traxler, 35, of Ashland, was sentenced in federal court to 15 years and eight months in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Traxler pleaded guilty in April after authorities encountered him while executing a search warrant in New Bloomfield, Missouri, and found a safe containing 49.5 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Traxler was sentenced as a career offender.