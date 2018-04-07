Ashland Mayor Resigns Effective Immediately

ASHLAND - Mayor Michael Jackson of Ashland resigned from the mayorship.

KOMU 8 News spoke with city clerk Darla Sapp Tuesday and Sapp said Jackson is moving to Texas.

The city will announce his resignation at a pre-scheduled council meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m.

At the meeting, the city will announce Ward 1 representative Gene Rhorer as Mayor Pro Temp.

Sapp said the city is unsure at this point if Rhorer will be a permanent replacement.