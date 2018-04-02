Ashland votes to lift ban on pit bulls

ASHLAND – Pit bulls will now be allowed in Ashland, after the Board of Alderman voted to lift the town's ban on the dog breed Tuesday night.

The proposal came before a Missouri bill banning breed-specific local ordinances passed by an overwhelming majority in the House.

“I think it’s great we’re ahead of the state on this. We bring this up, we discuss it, and the very next week you hear the state getting ready go through and remove this and make it so that those cities can’t even enact this,” said Ashland Board of Alderman Jesse Bronson.

One Ashland resident expressed her support for the decision, saying it’s not about the dog, but the owner.

“Any dog can be aggressive, sometimes it’s just in their nature. But I don’t think it’s breed-specific. I think it’s more of how the dog is brought up,” said Amelia Dame.

But another member of Ashland’s community disagreed, saying they're not safe.

“I’m against having them in town. I think they’re dangerous animals. They’re bred for fighting, and I wouldn’t want them around my kids,” said resident Jerry Barnhart.

According to Michelle Casey, Assistant Director for the Central Missouri Humane Society, there is an unfair stigma surrounding “bully breeds” such as the pit bull.

“I think it’s about time for a change. I think it’s time we start promoting these dogs for the great breeds that they are,” Casey said.

Casey said she hopes other Missouri cities will follow Ashland’s lead and lift bans that discriminate against certain breeds.

Ashland will still have its vicious dog ordinance to protect against unwarranted attacks or vicious behavior by dogs of any breed.