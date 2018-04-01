Ashland Votes "Yes" to Tax Increase for Road Improvements

ASHLAND - The Boone County Clerk's office notified KOMU 8 News that Ashland's special election resulted in a tax increase for better road conditions.

There were 86 voters in favor of Proposition 1 and 65 voters not in favor. The polling started at 6 a.m. and ended at 7 p.m.

The local sales tax will increase one half of a percent. The money will go toward transportation projects, like repaving and repairs.

KOMU 8 News spoke with Second Ward Alderman John Hills, who said the city will immediately begin prioritizing which roads to start working on.

Hills said Main Street would be one of the projects on the city's to-do list.