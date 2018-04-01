Ashlands Cattlemen Days Rodeo attracts over 6,000 people

ASHLAND - A record-crowd made its way to the Cedar Valley Riders Saddle Club Arena Friday and Saturday for the 39th annual Cattlemen Days Rodeo.

This year's rodeo honored John Walter, who passed away last January. Walter was someone Rodeo Committee Chairman Bruce Glascock called a long-time friend of the rodeo.

"To us, he was ‘Mr. Rodeo' around here," Glascock said. "What John told you, you could count on."

It was also the first year Championship Pro-Rodeo Company contracted the event. Glascock said that was not only a beneficial change, but one that honored Walter as well.

"We wouldn't have probably ever changed if we weren't put in this situation," Glascock said. "John was going to partner with them, so we were able to do it."

This year's rodeo featured various riders, including world champion rider Sage Kimzey. Glascock said the rodeo committee set up all week for the event, but finished cleanup before the end of Sunday night.