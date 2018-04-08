Askren Wins Number 100

The day was highlighted by junior Ben Askren winning his 100th career match. Askren becomes the fastest MU wrestler to hit the century mark with his win over Wes Roberts 8-6. He is also the only Mizzou wrestler to accomplish the feat in his junior year. The no. one-ranked Hartland, Wisconsin product reversed a 3-0 defecit with three falls on Roberts in the final period, pulling out his 34th consecutive victory. Mizzou freshman Raymond Jordan sealed the victory for the Tigers with a 2-1 upset victory over Justin Dyer of Oklahoma. After their first Big 12 victory, the Tigers will face Iowa State next Sunday, and Northern Iowa on the following Monday.