Aspen Heights Construction Workers Evacuated Due to Nearby Gas Line Break

COLUMBIA - A gas line break on East Nifong Boulevard Tuesday afternoon slowed down construction at Aspen Heights.

Workers were evacuated from an entire block of homes for about an hour and a half. The Columbia Fire Department told KOMU 8 News the gas line had been turned off but the break had not yet been fixed.

One firefigher said people were working on the gas line and accidentally broke it. He said the area smelled strongly of gas and they evacuated the construction workers from nearby houses just in case an accidental spark occured.

Aspen Heights workers said they only had to stop for about an hour and a half.