Assault at Drury Inn on Knipp Street

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested Bilal Hill Thursday for domestic assault and felonious restraint in connection at Drury Inn on Knipp Street.

Wednesday, police responded to the Drury Inn Hotel located at 1000 Knipp Street after a female victim was reportedly forcefully taken.

The male witness and boyfriend of the victim stated a person he believed was the female's ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Bilal Hill, dragged her by the arm and into a vehicle.

Police say the witness saw them driving east on Highway 70.

The female victim was later found Wednesday in the male witness's company according to police. Police say the female victim had a cut on the inside of her upper lip and two small incisions on the inside of her right elbow.

Bilal Hill is being held for Domestic Assault in the third degree midemeanor and felonious restraint felony. The bond amounts total $5,500.