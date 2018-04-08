Assault on MU Campus

The jogger was running on College Avenue near the Physics Building and Bouchelle Avenue. A man came up behind her and knocked her to the ground. She was able to free herself from him and run away.

Police are still looking for the suspect. He is described as a white male in his late 50's with gray hair. Police say he is unclean and unshaven, and may be homeless.

Anyone with information is asked to call (573) 882-5928.