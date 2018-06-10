Assault Sentence

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A 45-year-old St. Louis County man is sentenced to life plus 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children over a period of years. Richard Mayfield is already serving three life terms for similar crimes in Jefferson County involving the same two children. He was convicted of the Jefferson County charges in March, and was found guilty in the St. Louis case in November. Mayfield was sentenced yesterday in the St. Louis case. He was placed in solitary confinement for his own protection.