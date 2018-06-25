Assault Thursday Prompts S.W.A.T. Involvement

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have four people in custody following an assault and attempted burglary Thursday afternoon. Three of the suspects attacked and attempted to rob two victims at a residence at 908 Huntridge Drive. The suspects fled the area and a description of the vehicle led Columbia Police to a residence at 3709 Blue Cedar Lane. The suspects refusal to leave the residence prompted the deployment of the Columbia Police Department S.W.A.T. Team. Eventually the suspects exited the residence and were taken into custody. Harold Warren III, Tyrone Armstrong, Jacob Hudson, and Okoye West were all charged with burglary in the first degree and second degree assault.