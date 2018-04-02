Assault Trial of Convicted Ex-Mizzou RB Delayed

Wednesday, December 21 2011
By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Former Missouri running back Derrick Washington won't stand trial as scheduled this week on two domestic violence charges involving an ex-girlfriend.

Washington received a five-year sentence in November for felony sexual assault on a former tutor. The one-time Missouri captain is eligible for release as soon as March under a 120-day "shock incarceration" for first-time offenders.

Separately, he was scheduled to go on trial Wednesday in the misdemeanor domestic assault case, but his lawyer received a continuance in a brief hearing last week. A scheduling conference is set for early January.

Washington was the Tigers' leading rusher as a sophomore and junior but was kicked off the team before his senior year in 2010 when the accusations surfaced. He was allowed to keep his scholarship but withdrew from school.

