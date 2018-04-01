Assault Trial Reset for Convicted Ex-Mizzou RB

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Former Missouri running back Derrick Washington is scheduled to return to court in February to stand trial on two domestic violence charges involving an ex-girlfriend.

Washington received a five-year sentence in November 2011 after he was convicted of felony sexual assault involving a former tutor. The one-time Missouri captain is eligible for release as soon as March under a 120-day "shock incarceration" for first-time offenders.

He still faces criminal charges in the unrelated misdemeanor domestic assault case. That case is now set for a Feb. 22 trial after an earlier delay.

Washington was the Tigers' leading rusher as a sophomore and junior but was kicked off the team before his senior year in 2010 when the accusations surfaced. He was allowed to keep his scholarship but withdrew from school.