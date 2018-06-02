Assistant Coach Isaac Chew to Leave Missouri

COLUMBIA -- KOMU Sports has confirmed Missouri assistant basketball coach Isaac Chew will be leaving the show-me state and heading back home to Illinois. The Chicago native will be the top assistant coach at Illinois for new head basketball coach John Groce.

Chew was brought to Missouri last year by Frank Haith after he accepted the head coaching position with the Tigers. Chew played basketball at Avila University and began his coaching career there in 1999 as an assistant. He also had ties to players on the Missouri team from the days he was a coach for KC Pump N' Run and coached current Tigers Marcus Denmon, Michael Dixon and Steve Moore.

Chew and his new Illinois team will face off against Missouri in the 2012-13 season as part of the Busch Braggin' Rights game held in St. Louis at the Scottrade Center.