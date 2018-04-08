ASU QB May Transfer to Nebraska

The nebraska cornhuskers are the preseason favorites to win the big twelve north, likely at least in part, because of quarterback zac taylor. Taylor returns for his senior season after leading the huskers to a win over michigan in last year's alamo bowl.Nebraska apparently has found taylor's replacement for next year.Former arizona state starter sam keller is reportedly transferring to nebraska, and will have one season to play for the huskers. Keller started seven games for the sun devils last year, and competed 58 percent of his passes.He had been named arizona state's starter last week, but two days later, sun devils head coach dirk koetter, a former mizzou assistant, made sophomore rudy carpenter the starter