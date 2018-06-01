At 84, Harry Truman impersonator plans to finally retire
INDEPENDENCE(AP) - A former history professor who has impersonated President Harry Truman more than 700 times is preparing to retire from his role as the 33rd president.
The Kansas City Star reported that the first time Niel Johnson dressed up as Truman was in 1993 for a class he was teaching at Park University about Truman's legacy. Soon he was appearing as Truman up to 70 times a year.
Like the president, Johnson has a full head of thin, silvery hair and parts it on the left. Both have soft dimples and deep blue eyes. Johnson also said he agreed with Truman on "97 percent of the issues."
Now 84, Johnson will be wrapping up his time as Truman within the year, though he doesn't have a definite end date.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
in
FULTON – After the release of new documents related to Carl DeBrodie’s death, many people are asking why no one... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued an order Thursday calling for Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting which led to a lockdown of several Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia released a portion of the data from the 2017 Vehicle Stops Report about the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after he... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One of the K9 dogs serving the Boone County Sheriff's Department died during a training exercise Wednesday. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office will conduct audits of Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former roommate of a University of Missouri student who committed suicide has pleaded guilty to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A single-car accident in Phelps County claimed the life of a St. Louis woman and injured a man,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday afternoon sending a shockwave throughout all of Missouri. One Columbia man didn’t believe the... More >>
in
MACON - After more than a month of fundraising, the Community Child Development Center (CCDC) is still below its goal... More >>
in