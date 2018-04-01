At least 50 homes evacuated after pipeline break

BOWLING GREEN (AP) - More than four dozen homes near the town of Bowling Green in northeast Missouri have been evacuated due to the rupture of a natural gas pipeline.

The rupture happened Thursday night, about five miles northwest of Bowling Green, forcing evacuation of at least 50 homes within a three-mile radius. No fires, or injuries, were reported.

Workers were able to seal the pipeline until repairs could be completed.