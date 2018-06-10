AT&T to Spend $335 million in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - AT&T says it will spend $335 million over the next three years to bring television and Internet service to more Missouri customers. AT&T is making the network improvements in response to a new law that makes it easier for traditional phone companies to compete against cable TV providers. That legislation was signed into law in March. It allows companies to get a single statewide approval to offer cable TV service. Before, they had to negotiate separate deals with each city. AT&T already is the state's largest local phone service provider. It plans to bring TV service to urban areas first. The expansion also will bring broadband Internet service to rural areas without it now.