AT&T Boss Talks Communications with Business Leaders

COLUMBIA - The president of Missouri AT&T met with two dozen Columbia business leaders Wednesday morning. The group discussed the company's past involvement in Missouri's economy, as well as the immediate future of communications infrastructure. Topics included market regulation, new technologies, and a possible switch to tiered pricing for access to data.

John Sondag was appointed president of Missouri AT&T last August. At Wednesday's meeting, he discussed how his company is serving new communication needs by providing services like high speed internet access. Sondag also claimed a less regulated market greatly improves business growth.