AT&T Offers $100K Reward in Missouri Worker's Death

GLADSTONE - AT and T is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in a fatal assault on one of the telecommunication company's technicians.

Kevin M. Mashburn, an AT and T technician for 41 years, died early Wednesday after he was struck in the head during an overnight shift in the Kansas City suburb of Gladstone. Mashburn managed to pull himself into his service truck and radio for help after he was struck. Authorities found him unconscious in his truck about 3 a.m. He died at a hospital.

The Kansas City Star reports that AT and T Missouri President John Sondag said in a statement Thursday the company is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for Mashburn's death.

No arrests had been reported Thursday.