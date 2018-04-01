AT&T to Vacate Downtown St. Louis Building

ST. LOUIS - One of the largest office buildings in downtown St. Louis will be mostly vacant by 2015 after AT&T announced plans to move employees out of the building and relocate them elsewhere around the St. Louis area.

AT&T announced Thursday that it will move about 2,000 workers out of the 44-story building to other buildings downtown and to west St. Louis County. The company says it no longer needs the space as more employees work from home.

A company spokeswoman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that no jobs will be lost as part of the reorganization.

Still, the move is a blow to downtown. The city stands to lose tax money and businesses such as restaurants will lose customers.