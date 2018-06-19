ATF Says It Never Sought Mo. Concealed Guns List

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A federal firearms official says the agency never sought or received a list of Missouri concealed gun permit holders.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the agency was not involved in an effort by the Social Security Administration to obtain the information.

Missouri senators have publicized an email from a state crime analyst indicating that the Social Security Administration wanted a "comprehensive list" of concealed gun permit holders as part of a "joint venture" with the ATF.

But ATF spokesman Mike Campbell says there was no joint venture and his agency never asked for or received the Missouri information.

A Social Security official confirmed Wednesday that the agency had no plans to involve the ATF in its investigation.