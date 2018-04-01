Atheist Group's Thanksgiving Help Rejected

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A charity organization in Kansas City has rejected an atheist group's offer to help distribute Thanksgiving meals to the poor and elderly.

The Kansas City Rescue Mission says it shares its Christian message with people who receive the meals, and it does not believe the Kansas City Atheist Coalition would want to deliver that message with the meals.

Atheist Coalition president Josh Hyde posted on the group's website that the group was told it wouldn't be a good fit for the Rescue Mission's work this Thanksgiving.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Rescue Mission says it decided to include a religious message with every food box and single-serving meal. It plans to distribute about 2,400 Thanksgiving meals this year.