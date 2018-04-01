ATM Card Linked to Student's Death

Prosecutors said today most of the man's face was covered with bandanas when he tried unsuccessfully to use Tiffany Marie Souers' card six times at two bank cash machines. The man was driving an older sport utility vehicle. The 20-year-old Clemson University engineering student from Ladue was wearing only a bra when she was found May 26th on her bedroom floor in her apartment a few miles from campus. She's believed to have been strangled with a bikini top found around her neck. Investigators believe the crime was probably sexually motivated but they declined to say whether Souers was assaulted. Her driver's license was found today, about 30 miles away along a highway.