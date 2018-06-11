Attack of MetroLink security guard investigated

COOL VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — Police in north St. Louis County are searching for a woman who attacked a light rail security guard.

Authorities said that the attack on a MetroLink platform this month was caught on camera and is circulating on social media. The guard was taken to a hospital for injuries to her face.

Police say the fight began after the woman punched the guard at the North Hanley station. The video shows people nearby, but not intervening.

MetroLink officials say they are reviewing the incident to see if anything could be done differently to improve security.