Attempted Kidnapping in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police officers were dispatched to an attempted kidnapping around 8:30 Sunday morning. It happened in the 1600 block of Hanover Boulevard.

Police investigating the attempt said a nine year old female and a four year old were playing in a backyard when a man wearing a mask approached them grabbed the nine year old's arm. She was able to free herself from the suspect who then ran to the front of the house.



The Missouri State Highway Patrol K-9 unit went to the scene, but could not track the suspect's scent.

If anyone has any information about this incident or saw anything suspicious around this time, please contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS.