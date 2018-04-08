Attempted Killing Gets 6 Years

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Ferguson woman was sentenced in St. Louis County Circuit Court to six years in prison for trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband. Maritha Hunter-Butler pleaded guilty May 30th to attempted first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The target of Hunter-Butler's failed efforts was her ex-husband, Abdul Butler. He says his ex-wife repeatedly threatened him and other family members. In July 2005, Hunter-Butler got in touch with a cousin, Willie Martin, and offered a share of her ex-husband's life insurance and a car if he would kill Abdul Butler. Martin went to police, who wired him and recorded conversations with the defendant.