Attempted Robbery at Flow's Pharmacy

COLUMBIA - On May 13 at 8:01 a.m., Columbia Police Department officers were dispatched to an armed robbery in progress at Flow's Pharmacy on Broadway.

The Columbia Police Department concluded that it was an attempted armed robbery since the suspect did not take anything from the store. The suspect entered the store and displayed a 2 to 3" silver knife. The employees believe the suspect is the same suspect who robbed them on March 17.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20s, 5'9", 175 pounds, wearing all black clothing and holding a knife. The suspect was seen leaving in a cream or pearl color Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle.

If anyone has any information in reference to this attempted armed robbery they are encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 875-TIPS to stay anonymous.