Attendance Record Set at Tiger Baseball Home Opener

COLUMBIA - The SEC home opener for the Missouri Tigers baseball team brought in a record season attendance of 3,145 people.

Fireworks burst in the outfield as the Tigers (6-9, 1-2 SEC) prepared to play the No. 5 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks (17-3, 2-1).

The home opener was a little different this year than previous years. Along with the fireworks, Tigers on Deck organized a tailgate outside Taylor Stadium prior to the game. Free t-shirts were also given to the first 500 people to enter the stadium.

The largest crowd in 2012 was on May 5 against Texas. The attendance for the MU-Texas game peaked at 2,210 people. A previous regular season record was 3,126 set on May 17, 2008 against Nebraska. The Tigers won that game 22-9.

A coordinator for Tigers on Deck said people usually hop on anything SEC, which made marketing a bit easier for this series.

"This time we kinda pitched the tailgate harder and I'm pleased with the amount of people that showed up," said Tigers on Deck coordinator Brandon Weiss. "We were out this week giving out candy bags that said 'come to the tailgate at 5 o'clock Friday' and a lot of people came."

Missouri's offense couldn't continue the fireworks late in the game Friday and lost 4-1 against the Gamecocks.



The teams made the decision to play a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday due to the threat of inclement weather on Sunday.