Attorney General Chris Koster Sues Pennsylvania Telemarketing Company

JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Chris Koster is suing a Pennsylvania telemarketing company for calling Missourians who are on the state's no-call list.

Koster said he got a temporary restraining order against Internet Technology Partnership, Inc., after several complaints filed with the No-Call Division of his office. He said the company tried to call consumers in the St. Louis area who may have used the drug Avandia and suffered side effects.

Koster is asking the court to make the company stop calling and pay $5,000 for each violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act and the Telemarketing No-Call List Act.