Attorney General Chris Koster urges changes to deadly force law

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's attorney general says the state should create a scholarship to encourage diversity in law enforcement and update the state's law on police use of deadly force.

Attorney General Chris Koster announced recommendations Friday to increase the number of minorities in law enforcement after panel discussions held last fall in St. Louis and Kansas City.

The meetings followed the fatal shooting of unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown by a police officer in Ferguson.

Koster says the state should also encourage police use of body cameras by closing video collected by law enforcement under the state's public records law.

His other recommendations include requiring local law enforcement agencies to report demographic information of employees and having a state task force review information collected on traffic stops.