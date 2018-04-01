Attorney General files lawsuit over consumer scams

3 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, July 16 2014 Jul 16, 2014 Wednesday, July 16, 2014 6:43:00 PM CDT July 16, 2014 in News
By: Lee Anne Denyer, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Attorney General Chris Koster filed a massive lawsuit Wednesday against 16 home-repair companies, alleging thousands of Missouri dollars were received without promised services.

One of those companies completed work for Boone and Cole County residents.

Court documents indicate Cory Smith is a resident of Osage City, Kansas and is the owner of Switzer Constriction, LCC. The lawsuit states Smith accepted at least $21,000 from at least eight consumers in Boone County and Cole County for goods and services. As the case against Smith and the 15 other companies develops, the team working on the lawsuit expects more victims to come forward.

The lawsuit states Smith offered residential exterior restoration services, such as roof, gutter, and deck repairs. These acts violate Section 407.020 of the Merchandising Practice Act. The charges against Smith and the other contractors could become civil or criminal charges if additional information surfaces regarding the extent of the scams. The lawsuit orders Smith to pay restitution to the consumers who did not receive promised services, as well as civil penalties for his fraudulent actions.

"A lot of these folks cannot afford to fix their property until they get their money back," Chief Counsel of Consumer Protection Joseph Bindbeutel said. "When they're made whole, that's the most satisfying part."

They Attorney General's office has made contact with Smith, but Bindbuetel said "promises in this business come very, very cheap."

Regional Director of the Mid-Missouri Better Business Bureau branch Mike Harrison learned about Switzer Construction late last summer. The company was accredited with the BBB when the complaints started coming in.

"What was happening is a representative from Switzer would come out, they'd get the bid and a lot of times they were taking money up front," Harrison said. "There were sometimes they would come out and do a little bit of the work, but most of the time they would take that money and the consumers never heard from them again."

The BBB reached out to Switzer Construction. However, after calls and emails went unanswered and 11 complaints had been received, the BBB to revoked its accreditation.

Chuck and Pamela Issacson told KOMU 8 News in October 2013 they signed a $3,800 contract with Switzer Construction in January 2013. They said they hired the company to add a screened-in porch to an outdoor deck. The couple paid half the cost up front. They said crews began work, but never finished it. The Issacsons reached out to the company for several months, but emails went unanswered.

The lawsuit will develop in the coming months, but both the Attorney General's Office and the BBB offered several precautions to take before hiring a contractor:

• Ask for company references.
• Get at least three bids from different companies.
• Verify the contractor has required licenses and insurance.
• Ask for a written contract.
• Do not pay for services in advance.
• Hire local contractors.

Bindbeutel also said home-repair scams are increasingly common following severe weather and with elderly customers.

The Attorney General said anyone who did work with any of the contractors involved in the lawsuit should file a complaint as soon as possible. Contractor fraud continuously falls in the top categories of complaints received.

Following the July storms, the office said it wants to ensure Missouri residents remember not every unsolicited contractor is an honest contractor, and to be mindful of special deals and packages following severe weather.

For a full list of businesses involved in Kosters' lawsuit click here.

 

 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
3pm 29°
4pm 27°
5pm 27°
6pm 29°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

2:00p
PGA Tour Golf
5:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 5
5:30p
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
2:00p
The Spy Next Door
4:00p
Rules of Engagement
4:30p
Rules of Engagement

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy