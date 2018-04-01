Attorney General Koster Launching Mamtek Investigation

JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Chris Koster released a statement Friday about launching an civil and criminal investigation on Mamtek International Limited.

"Substantial concerns have arisen regarding the entity known as Mamtek International Limited and its proposed construction and operation of a manufacturing facility in Moberly, Missouri. The Attorney General's Office is assisting Prosecuting Attorney Mike Fusselman and the Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney's Office in reviewing this matter to determine whether any violations of Missouri civil or criminal laws have occurred. Our review of this matter will begin immediately."

Mamtek defaulted on its first payment of bonds which resulted in haulting construction and lay offs.