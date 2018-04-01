Attorney general reaches settlement with company for violations

JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Chris Koster announced Wednesday his office reached a settlement with Fawe Enterprise, LLC, which conducted business in the Rolla area as Air Essentials, for violating Missouri's no-call law.

Air Essentials must pay a $5,000 fine and is prohibited from placing any telemarketing calls to numbers on the no-call list without the consumer's express consent.

Koster's office began an investigation into Air Essentials after receiving complaints from consumers about unwanted telemarketing calls.

Missourians they can sign up their landlines and cell phone numbers for the no-call list on his website or by calling 866-662-2551.