Attorneys for Missouri man charged with murder seek evidence

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Attorneys for a southwest Missouri man charged in the death of a 10-year-old girl want copies of evidence they say could help the defendant.

Craig Wood is charged with murder, kidnapping, rape, sodomy and armed criminal action in the 2014 death of Hailey Owens.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Wood's lawyers have filed a motion seeking video interviews police conducted in 2014 with four students at a school where Wood was a para-professional and coach. The motion says two of the students described Wood as "pretty cool" and "super nice."

The prosecutor says he doesn't believe he's required to turn over the interviews.

A trial's scheduled for Sept. 26 in Greene County, with a jury from Platte County. Prosecutors say they'll seek the death penalty if Wood is found guilty.