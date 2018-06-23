ATV crash puts two in University Hospital
CAMDEN COUNTY - Two teenage boys suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident Friday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to the report, Angel Castillo, 17, hit Hunter Henderson, 16, head-on after traveling near Skywater Road.
Both were airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia.
More information will be given as it becomes available.
