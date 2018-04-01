Aubuchon Named to Capital One Academic All-District 7 Team

FULTON, MO -- Megan Aubuchon was recognized as a first team College Division selection for the 2012 Capital One Academic All-District 7 Team, it was announced today. It is the first such career honor for the senior, and marks the first time a William Woods University player has been recognized within the program.

The Physical Education major averages 9.9 pts/gm for the Owls and is the team's leading rebounder with 7.5 per game. Aubuchon has tallied 112 appearances for WWU during her career, but has blossomed in 2011-12, starting 20 of 21 games on the season and recording 20 blocks on the season to go with 19 steals. She is a three-time Academic All-AMC honoree as well.

With the All-District selection, Aubuchon advances to the national ballot, with selections to be announced mid-February.

The Capital One Academic All-America Program, awarded by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. To be eligible for selection, student-athletes must hold a 3.300 cumulative GPA, must be a significant contributor to the team and must have completed at least one full year of studies at the institution where they are nominated. For the 2011-12 academic year, the program was expanded to recognize student-athletes across each of the NCAA Divisions (Div. I, Div. II and Div. III) and the NAIA, as well as junior colleges and Canadian colleges and universities.