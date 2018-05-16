Audio clip spurs social media debate over Yanny or Laurel
NEW YORK (AP) — Do you hear what I hear?
That's the question as a short audio clip has sparked a social media debate about whether the word is "yanny" or "laurel." How one hears it is similar to how people viewed a dress on the internet three years ago.
The debate began on Reddit and expanded throughout social media. Ellen DeGeneres tweeted everything at her show stopped to see what people heard. She said she heard Laurel. But New Age musician Yanni was in the Yanny camp.
Some people speculated the age of the listener might determine what people heard, while others changed the pitch to alter results.
As for the dress, some people said it was white and gold while others saw blue and black.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Legislature has passed a measure that could allow the biggest electric companies in the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- On Tuesday the Missouri Public Service Commission approved an increase in water rates for Jefferson City residents. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new program with Columbia Public Schools aims to connect students with their food. The program is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With ongoing frustrations of s low and shortened battery life , a new device produced at MU could... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Six years after he was fired, Rob Sanders is suing the city of Columbia to get his job as... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY- A Morgan County woman is facing an animal abuse charge, after authorities say she killed her ex-boyfriend's dog.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want to be able to publicly question a woman with... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House panel has broadened its investigation of Gov. Eric Greitens to delve into... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has voted to send Harry Truman back to Washington. The proposal, approved... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - State and federal authorities have joined Columbia police in the search for the suspect in the fatal shooting... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has approved a resolution calling for a national convention to amend the U.S.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators on Tuesday passed a stripped-down tax bill that would cut the individual income tax... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — Do you hear what I hear? That's the question as a short audio clip... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill requiring school districts that teach sex education to include... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Mayor Greg Rehagen of New Bloomfield resigned Wednesday and some residents said it's about time. Rehagen... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Jefferson City’s Pregnancy Help Center has a new one-stop shop for women who are expecting a child. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – New World Recycling is ending its cardboard recycling contract with Jefferson City after complaints of illegal cardboard... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – For the sixth year in a row, Missouri leads the 2018 "Horrible Hundred" list from the Humane Society... More >>
in